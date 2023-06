ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sun is hot, school is out, and lots of fun things are happening in the community. The city of Albuquerque is bringing back July teen nights.

These free, safe events give kids ages 12-18 a great activity on a Friday night. Registration is open starting Friday, June 30, for the Pool Party Luau at Sunport Pool on July 7th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event is free but registration is required. Register at cabq.gov/teennights.