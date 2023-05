The city of Albuquerque is hosting a job fair on May 26 at the Berna Facio Development Building | Courtesy: City of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a job fair Friday night at the Berna Facio Professional Development Building from 4-8 p.m. There will be more than 50 employers on site including city departments.

People are encouraged to bring their resumes because on-the-spot interviews may be conducted. There will also be a resource fair and workshops available to help people navigate the job search process.