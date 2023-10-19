ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is hosting free COVID and flu vaccine clinics. Vaccine clinics will be held at senior and multigenerational centers around the city.

The vaccines are free, no appointment or insurance is required to get one. Anyone six months or older is eligible to receive a vaccine. “Our goal is to make staying protected from illness as easy as possible for Albuquerque families,” Director of Senior Affairs, Anna Sanchez said.

Upcoming Dates/Locations: