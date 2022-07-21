ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque says if it’s broken, come fix it. The Solid Waste Department is hosting a free fix-it clinic at Fuse Makerspace on August 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the clinic, you will learn how to assess, troubleshoot, disassemble and repair common household items like appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices, and more. All you need to do is bring a broken item that you want to fix and a coach will help walk you through the process and hopefully get your items fixed. Solid Waste is hoping by teaching people how to fix items, fewer things will end up in the trash. For more information about the event visit their website.