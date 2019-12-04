City of Albuquerque hosting first-ever ‘de-escalation training’ to defuse dangerous situations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is taking a new approach to helping downtown businesses and community members handle tricky situations safely. It’s hosting its first-ever de-escalation training on Wednesday.

The training will take on everything from defusing a potentially dangerous situation with criminals or angry customers to safely working with those who had a bit too much to drink. The city says the training was inspired after talking to community members.

“What sparked this training is just conversations with community members. Here in the downtown public safety district, we know this community really well,” said Xochitl Campos Biggs, a social services coordinator with the City of Albuquerque’s Family and Community Services Department. “We spend a lot of time here, we spend a lot of time with business owners, residents, and this came from a conversation with Zeus Zamora of Sister Bar who said I would really love it if we could have some training for our staff.”

The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Unit will help train on defusing situations when it comes to mental health and anger, while Bernalillo County’s Department of Behavioral Health Services will give advice on dealing with those who are intoxicated. While the training is geared toward downtown businesses, any community members are invited to come and learn the skills they need to feel safe.

“We’ve all encountered someone who may be experiencing an anxiety attack, someone who might be experiencing a lot of anger, someone who might be experiencing some type of behavior outside of the norm. We just don’t know what to do when that happens,” said Campos Biggs. “This de-escalation training was created to support our downtown businesses and community members and give them those skills so they know how to handle themselves and how to maintain the safety of their area and the area around them.”

The free training starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sister Bar and will run for two hours. The city is offering another training in two weeks on Dec. 18 at the same time and say if these are a success, they’ll do more in the future.

Space is limited to 30 participants for each session, but the city says there are still spots open for both sessions. Those interested can email Campos Biggs at xcamposbiggs@cabq.gov or call her at 505-595-4572.