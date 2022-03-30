ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Department is inviting the public to get involved in cleaning up the city. The department is hosting its second annual ‘One Albuquerque Cleanup Month.’
On Saturdays during the month of April community members are encouraged to get a group together, and register to clean up their neighborhood or a local park. The city will provide trash bags and gloves to people who register.
Each of the four Saturdays will be dedicated to a different quadrant of the city, starting with the southeast on April 9. During the cleanup last year, volunteers cleaned up more than 47 tons of trash. For more information and to register visit the One Albuquerque Cleanup site.