City of Albuquerque hoping to demolish problem property

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hoping to demolish a recognizable vacant building that’s been causing problems for the city over the last couple of years.

The vacant building is on the corner of Cutler and Quincy Avenue right across the street from the popular shopping center off San Mateo.

Brennon Williams with city said people have been breaking into the building, starting fires and have also been doing drugs in the vacant property. He said over the past two years, they have spent $8,000 on cleaning and securing the building.

“The city is deeming it as a nuisance and we’re requesting from the planning department that the structure, the building be condemned and would make it eligible for demolition,” said Brennon Williams.

Williams said the city has tried to work with the owner of the property, but no progress has been made, so now they’re taking action.

He said the city council will still have to approve the demolition and the owner of the property would have to foot the bill.