City of Albuquerque hopes to plant 100,000 trees within next 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants your help planting 100,000 trees over the next ten years to replenish the aging trees found throughout the metro.

“It’s been since the 1930’s back when Clyde Tingley was governor when Albuquerque planted all those big beautiful trees and as a result, many of them are dying and we’ve got to replace them. So we’re encouraging everyone to plant trees,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a video the city released promoting their new initiative.

The city has already planted more than 3,000 trees since last year. Now, the mayor is calling on everyone to plant one tree in an effort to make Albuquerque more welcoming.

“Reinvest in these neighborhoods to make them more beautiful, more welcoming and trees enhance property values and actually enhance business activity,” said David Simon with the CABQ Parks & Recreation Department.

Simon said people who participate in their campaign will have the opportunity to get a rebate from the Albuquerque Bernalillo Water Utility Authority.