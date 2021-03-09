City of Albuquerque holding virtual vendor workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is holding a workshop for businesses interested in partnering with the city. The virtual vendor workshop on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is for National Procurement Month.
They will highlight what people need to know when doing business with the city including how to register in the city’s vendor portal, responding to solicitations and matching quotes, purchase orders, and invoices. For more information or to register, visit cabq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zwW81OIARO6s6DuV1ZRgJQ.