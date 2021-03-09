City of Albuquerque holding virtual vendor workshop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big question from parents is how districts, especially big ones like Albuquerque Public Schools, plans to safely bus students to school and make sure they are socially distanced. Superintendent Scott Elder said on the radio Tuesday that he does encourage parents to drive their kids to school if they are able because it is safer but they understand many parents simply can't do this so they are working on this issue.

In past school board meetings, there were concerns brought up about having enough bus drivers. Elder said bus drivers will be among those vaccinated over the next few weeks. An APS spokesperson said they don't know yet how many bus drivers they need to hire. She says they are constantly hiring bus drivers in the district year-round, there is still a lot of work to be done and details will be released soon as they have a concrete plan.