ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has spent thousands upgrading its city pools but now, they need lifeguards to help keep people safe. To be a lifeguard, you must be at least 15 years old with an American Red Cross lifeguarding, first aid, and AED certification and pass the city’s aquatics lifeguard skills test.

While summer has already begun, the city offers lifeguarding classes throughout the year for those looking to join. “We’re still offering lifeguard classes now, if someone is interested in becoming a lifeguard, all they have to do is contact one of the pools, there’s [sic] lifeguard instructors on staff who can teach you how to become a lifeguard and we’re currently hiring,” Josh Herbert, aquatics division manager from the city of Albuquerque.

The city does charge a fee of $75 for the class but it is free for city of Albuquerque new hires. People can apply to be a lifeguard online.