City of Albuquerque gives away arts and culture passes for students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is giving more kids the chance to experience local museums. The city handed out more than 200 arts and culture passes to children at Armijo Elementary School in the South Valley. They come in time for summer break, giving kids the chance to visit places like the zoo, Explora and the Balloon Museum for free.
