City of Albuquerque gives away arts and culture passes for students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland pitched six innings, striking out four, allowing two hits with a run and base on balls in his second rehab start for the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. Freeland helped the Isotopes pick up a second consecutive win for the first time this season in an 8-4 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Freeland has been returning from a strained shoulder since suffering the injury during spring training in March. He believes he is ready to go. The former Isotopes pitcher said he enjoyed his brief stay in the Duke City. "It was nice you know. I haven't been here since 2019, since I was shut down," said Freeland. "Obviously, a better situation this time a little bit, just going through the rehab circuit. You know, it's always nice to come to Albuquerque to see the town, be around the guys who are in Triple-A, see how they are doing, help them out with whatever they need."