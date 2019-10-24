City of Albuquerque getting ready to begin phase two of Dennis Chavez Community Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque says the wheels are in motion to finally complete the second phase of the Dennis Chavez Community Center near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Phase one wrapped up in late 2017 during the last city administration.

CABQ officials say they’re in document reviews now. If things go according to schedule, construction could begin late summer of 2020.

“Currently, right now, we are at 90-percent, document review, that will happen next week, so we’re pretty far along in this process,” said Jess Martinez, Deputy Director of Family and Community Services with CABQ. “Once that takes place, we give the architect a couple of weeks to finalize their plans. We submit to permitting at that point. Permitting process takes approximately 4-6 weeks. Once that’s completed, we will take care of our bid books and we will go to advertise. We’re looking at probably 2-3 months for advertisement.”

The community center currently hosts a gymnasium with a basketball court, a computer lab and a rec room with pool and Foosball tables. The city says phase two will include a fitness room, multipurpose room and a warming kitchen near the back of the center.

Two years have passed since phase one’s completion. However, the city says the gap in work isn’t a delay and the project has been in planning since then.

“It was all planning on our end,” said Martinez. “Once the architect was selected, Dyron Murphy, we started the process in terms of what we were planning for phase two.”

The city says construction will likely begin after the 2020 summer program and could take around 12-16 months. There is not a definite price tag available yet for phase two of the center, but the first phase of renovations cost the city nearly $3 million.