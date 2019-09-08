City of Albuquerque files legislation to declare two 7-Elevens public nuisances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque convenience stores with a history of shootings, theft, and assault are now being held accountable. A city councilor filed legislation this week that would make the businesses come up with a plan to help prevent crime.

The city said the 7-Eleven in Nob Hill and another in southeast Albuquerque had more than 700 police calls combined in the past year and a half. In June, News 13 reported that residents were trying to stop alcohol sales at those stores.

Now, the city is stepping in. City Councilor Pat Davis said declaring them as nuisance properties will formalize the city’s crime prevention plan for these businesses like getting more lighting and security.

According to Davis, 7-Eleven told the city that it is committed to spending more money to address the issue. Davis said if they do not make changes quickly, the city will take them to court.

“This is extraordinary,” Davis said. “We have only done this once in the last two or three years with another business in Albuquerque, but when you lead the city in calls for service for a particular address over time, there is something wrong.”

The other business Davis is referring to is the Sahara Motel on Gibson. The city took them to court last year to get new management, which Davis said helped significantly reduce crime there.

He said they will use the same model for the 7-Elevens and other businesses moving forward. Davis said there will be hearings about the issue next month.