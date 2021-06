ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is looking to fill a bus driver shortage. A spokesperson with ABQ Ride told KRQE News 13 they are looking to hire about 70 drivers.

This is to keep up with the increasing number of routes, as they work to get back to pre-pandemic levels. ABQ Ride is also preparing to transition to free fares, that’s something city council is working on with new legislation.