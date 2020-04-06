Live Now
City of Albuquerque expecting more money from parking revenues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is expecting to make a lot more money than expected from parking revenues, like fines and late fees.

The revenue and expense report for the first quarter of the fiscal year states the city anticipating $4.3 millin this fiscal year from parking revenues. Officials say they now expect to get $1.1 million more than that because the city last year increased parking fines form $10 to $20 and the cost goes up the longer people put off paying them.

That money goes back into the city’s general fund. “We have expanded our parking officers and security officers for transit and downtown and that’s where we start every year with our budget of how much do we have and how many police officers and other things can we hire,” says City Council President Pat Davis.

Despite the boosted parking ticket prices, the cost to park has not gone up.

