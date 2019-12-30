City of Albuquerque expanding language services for non-English speakers, adding interpreters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is increasing the number of interpreters working in the city. They say helping provide more language services to Spanish-speakers and other ethnic groups will help with a variety of city services like the upcoming election.

The city is getting help from a local non-profit to train city employees. They’ll help non-English speakers in everything from signing up for head start to voting and understanding ballot issues.

“We’re focusing on certain departments, so it’s not across the board, we really wanted to sort of get a jump start in certain areas, such as family and community, constituent services, places like that,” said Mariela Ruiz-Angel, coordinator for the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs in the CABQ Department of Equity and Inclusion. “It covers 150 languages, so the big part is getting enough people trained to understand how to use this service.”

The non-profit Valley Community Interpreters says about 75-percent of requests are for Spanish, but they also provide services in everything from Vietnamese and Chinese to Arabic and Swahili. Right now, language access is available with APD and 911 services, but the city wants to expand it to all city departments within the next year or two.

“We know that in Albuquerque, we have such a diverse community,” said Ruiz-Angel. “This, at the end of the day, we feel, is a game changer because it will build better relationships and trust within communities.”

The grant will help increase the number of trained interpreters, as well as train city employees to know how to get the right services, whether it’s getting someone in person or over the phone. VCI says it’s a crucial service to have.

“Language access really is critical in the lives of people who don’t speak English. If you can’t communicate, you don’t have access to anything,” said Cecilia Portal, founder and director of Valley Community Interpreters. “As time and experience grew, it became clear that there’s really nobody in the state providing language services. As surprising as that is in the state of New Mexico, it’s a multilingual border state, the community and medical interpreting profession really doesn’t practically exist in this state, so the task became bigger.”

Portal is an immigrant, herself, and says she was inspired to create the non-profit to help others. She says, no matter what brought you to New Mexico, language access, is important for everyone.

“It affects every aspect of their lives. It affects doctors appointments and taking their children to school, working with the teachers, accessing any type of services,” said Portal. “If in their job, they don’t receive training in their language, they won’t know how to do their job.”

Portal says VCI offers a number of in-person interpreters for things medical needs like appointments and community events like public meetings with the city, as well as over-the-phone interpretation in 150 languages, available 24/7, 365 days a year. They also offer written translation of documents.

The city is able to work on this growing program with the help of a $45,000 grant. It came from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.