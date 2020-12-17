City of Albuquerque employees participate in blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City of Albuquerque employees are participating in a community blood drive. Vitalant set up the blood drive at City Hall on Thursday.

Employees from everywhere from the Park and Recreation Department to police officers and even the mayor and first lady donated blood.

Officials say this time of year is more important than ever. “Blood donations decline during this time of year, especially going into the holidays we see the need rise and people get busy and we really need people to think about giving blood during this season of giving,” said Andrew Sharpless with Vitalant. Officials expect to receive around 55 units on Thursday.

