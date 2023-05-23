ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, the City of Albuquerque‘s Department of Senior Affairs is hosting a free and fun health event. The event will entail exercise demonstrations, health screenings, low-impact walking events, a mini health fair, door prizes, refreshments, and more.

The health event is completely free and open to the public, although it is geared toward those ages 50 and over. It will be held on Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center.

The city wants to encourage seniors to stay active and independent. The department says, “Exercise, proper nutrition, and regular checkups are all critical components of preventive care that can help older adults thrive and lead healthier lives.”

The Department of Senior Affairs provides resources to support Albuquerque’s older adults so they can thrive and embrace aging. The department provides assistance with social services, recreation, transportation, nutrition services, and more.

The upcoming event is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico. This is the second year the Department of Senior Affairs has hosted this health event. To learn more about the Department of Senior Affairs and the services offered, click here.