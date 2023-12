ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs and Mayor Tim Keller delivered firewood to seniors in the city on Tuesday.

Those over the age of 60 in Bernalillo County can call 505-764-6400 to request firewood while supplies last. There are no income requirements, but those with the greatest need will be prioritized.

The city delivers firewood to seniors each year.