City of Albuquerque delays request to suspend some of DOJ requirements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the mayor announced he was pushing to relax the requirements of the city’s Department of Justice’s agreement, the city is now delaying that request.

Under the agreement with the feds to reform the Albuquerque Police Department’s use of force practices, the department has to follow al ist of 276 requirements.

During last month’s state of the city, Mayor Tim Keller said he wanted the court to suspend 67 of them, in areas where the department is consistently in compliance. However, in a news release on Friday, APD announced it is postponing a hearing on that request from next week to early April.

The department says it’s in light of feedback from community groups who want more time to weigh on the request.