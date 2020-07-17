City of Albuquerque continues to enforce mask mandate, no citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A tradition in Paris, right here in the Duke City. Couples are locking in their love at one Albuquerque park and throwing the key into the Rio Grande. A declaration of love, locked with a key or sometimes a combination. "It shows people's commitment, it shows they really care for each other, and really want to be with each other," says Chris Kirn.

The idea behind Locks of Love is that couples sign a lock, attach it to the fence and toss the key, marking a sign of their eternal love. About 400 locks now cover the lookout at West Bluff Park on Albuquerque's westside. "I've never seen them do it, but I assume it's young folks and I understand it's a symbol of love," says Carol Tulenko.