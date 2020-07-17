City of Albuquerque continues to enforce mask mandate, no citations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque says so far, city employees have dealt with one person refusing to wear a face covering. News 13 told you about the city’s plan to start issuing citations for mask violations with the help of city security, code enforcement and fire marshal’s employees. Thursday, city officials say their enforcement efforts targeted high-risk areas like the Sunport and city buses and it was on of those buses that they encountered a rider who refused to put a mask on even after one was provided. The driver called security and the person left the bus on their own. So far, there have not been any citations.
