City of Albuquerque considering $300,000 website redesign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to revamp its website, but it comes at a pretty hefty price. The city plans to spend nearly $300,000 over five years to bring its website up-to-date.

The city said its website has not been redesigned since 2012. They hope to make the website bolder and less like a typical government website.

They also want to put together the information by topic instead of by department. For example, youth programs will be listed together on the website instead of people having to visit each department’s page that provides youth programs.

Director Brian Osterloh said the website receives around 14.5 million visits each year, and the money would come from general and capital funding.

“If you multiply the number of visits per year and you do that over a course of five years, the cost per visit of this effort is less than a penny,” Osterloh said. “To me, that is a good investment to make your experience better.”

Osterloh said the first two phases to redesign the website’s information would cost around $210,000. The rest of the money would be distributed over five years to maintain it.

The plan still needs to be approved by city council. That vote could come as early as next Monday.

Local company PaperPlane has partnered with the city for the project. The city said there would not be any interruptions with the website if the redesign does go through.