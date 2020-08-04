City of Albuquerque collecting requests on vacant lot at First and Silver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is looking to increase housing options in downtown. The city is taking proposals from developers interested in building in a vacant lot on the northwest corner of First and Silver.

They want to convert the property into affordable residential housing or a mixed-use project. The lot is right across from the Silver Garden Apartments and near the Silver Market, some of the first projects build as part of the revitalization effort.

