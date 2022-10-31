ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone coming to the event follow these guidelines:
- Download, print, and fill out the event form prior to the day of the event
- Provide name to the volunteer in the first portion of the line
- Must have all items visible in the truck bed, trunk, or back seat of car
- A certified employee will remove the items from the vehicle
According to the city of Albuquerque items that will be accepted include:
- Paint
- Automotive Oil
- Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Cleaning Supplies
- Aerosols
- Pesticides/Herbicides
- Poisons
- Batteries
- Fertilizers
- Pool Chemicals
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Mercury
For more information and for a complete list of accepted items and items not accepted visit the city’s website.