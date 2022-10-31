ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone coming to the event follow these guidelines:

Download, print, and fill out the event form prior to the day of the event

Provide name to the volunteer in the first portion of the line

Must have all items visible in the truck bed, trunk, or back seat of car

A certified employee will remove the items from the vehicle

According to the city of Albuquerque items that will be accepted include:

Paint

Automotive Oil

Antifreeze

Gasoline

Cleaning Supplies

Aerosols

Pesticides/Herbicides

Poisons

Batteries

Fertilizers

Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Mercury

For more information and for a complete list of accepted items and items not accepted visit the city’s website.