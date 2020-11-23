City of Albuquerque collecting fall green waste next week

BATH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 01: The morning light illuminates autumn leaves that have already fallen from trees on November 1, 2011 in Bath, England. According to a number of nature watchers the autumn colours are currently reaching their peak following an unusually warm September and October which has led to trees holding onto their leaves longer than normal. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Solid Waste Department will be collecting those fall leaves, grass, and brush starting Friday, Nov. 30, and will run through Friday, Dec. 11.

“We want to encourage residents to take advantage of this free and sustainable service,” said Matthew Whelan in a news release from the city, Director of Solid Waste Management Department. “This program promotes a key aspect of sustainability which is reuse. Currently, the green waste collected is mulched and used to help provide soil protection at the Cerro Colorado Landfill.”

The city is asking residents to put them all in trash bags weighing no more than 40 pounds and leave those bags on the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular trash pickup day. Branches must be cut to four feet and bundled. The city also says all green waste must be placed five feet from trash and recycling containers and any large items scheduled for pick-up.

Lastly, the city says the following items will not be picked up:

Dirt

Construction debris

Gravel

Construction material

Tree stumps

For more information call 311, TTY 711, or visit www.cabq.gov/solidwaste.

