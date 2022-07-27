ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has once again cleaned the homeless camps at Coronado Park ahead of its impending closure but a spokesperson says the park is not shut down just yet.

Wednesday morning, KRQE News 13 saw the Albuquerque Police Department and City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department staff out at the park near I-40 and 4th Street. While some debris was still on the ground, much of the park was cleaned up by that point. However, News 13’s crews saw homeless camps pop up at an empty lot nearby.

This week, Mayor Tim Keller announced the city will close Coronado Park in August, at least for now, as they decide how to deal with the ongoing homeless problem there. News 13 asked the city if the park getting cleared out was part of those plans. The city says it was their regular bi-weekly cleaning and maintenance and the final push won’t happen until sometime in September.