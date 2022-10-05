ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is among those celebrating Energy Efficiency Day. City leaders took the opportunity to highlight the ways that city government is saving electricity. It includes installing more solar panels on its buildings and upgrading the lighting and insulation. “We’re using less energy overall and it’s an important strategy in our fight against climate change, the greenest kilowatt is the kilowatt you do not use,” said Kelsey Rader, City of Albuquerque Sustainability Officer.

The city also showcased the BRAIN. It’s a way to better visualize where power is being generated and stored in the city in an effort to know where changes need to be made. The city has also, through grant money, helped some homeowners upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient.