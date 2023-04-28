ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating Arbor Day by bringing more trees into downtown Albuquerque. The ‘Let’s Plant Albuquerque’ campaign is underway with volunteers planting 13 trees along central Friday morning and gave out 80 trees for people to plant themselves.

Officials also spoke on a program to save money on utilities by planting trees. “We have a great program called the “tree-bate” program, which will give you a substantial rebate on your water bill if you plant a tree that is on the list of climate ready trees in our city,” Parks and Recreation Director David Simon said.

The department hopes says they hope to plant 100,000 new trees in Albuquerque by 2030. They have already surpassed 20,000 planted.