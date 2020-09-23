No haunting during COVID-19: Several Albuquerque Halloween events canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Mayor Tim Keller announced that the City of Albuquerque will not be hosting several Halloween events due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, city funded gatherings including Zoo Boo, Halloween in Old Town, and the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Haunted House are canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

At this time, city officials are still anticipating Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park to take place as it is a drive-up event. Mayor Keller also gave guidance on how to stay safe during the holiday.

Highlighting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Mayor Keller reminds residents to celebrate the holiday in a COVID-safe and socially distant manner. Those planning to dress up for the holiday are reminded that Halloween masks are not considered COVID-safe unless they meet CDC guidelines.

Additionally, Keller urges citizens to be mindful of their neighbors. “If there is some sort of trick or treating happening if the lights are off and people aren’t answering they don’t want you at their house so let’s just respect how individuals are gonna handle this on their own private property,” said Keller.

Some safe holiday activities include pumpkin carving and decorating your house as a family. Throwing an outdoor costume party is considered a moderate-risk. Residents are urged to follow all state guidelines regarding coronavirus and to avoid mass gatherings. The New Mexico Public Health Order defines a mass gathering as any public, private organized grouping of more than 10 individuals.

