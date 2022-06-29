ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events.

Brittani Torres, Center Supervisor at Los Duranes Community Center said the initiative is to provide a safe space for teenagers to spend their summer evenings. Before COVID, these events were highly anticipated in the community. “They were amazing events. We reached a lot of teens throughout the Albuquerque area, so we’re hoping to bring that back,” Torres said.

The events begin July 8 at the Sunport Pool for a night of music, games, and swimming. July 15 will be Crafts and Movies night at the Balloon Museum. July 22 features karaoke and sports at the Herman Sanchez Community Center, and the final Teen Night will be Game night at the Alamosa Community Center. Registration is required for all of these events.

“The city is faced with several challenges throughout the city and we want to be that first line of defense to help the city grow with our teens and to give them a safe place to come and hang out and be themselves and try new things and have different experiences. We want to be able to provide a fun and safe environment for them,” Torres said.

All of the events are free. For more information, visit the city’s Teen Nights website.