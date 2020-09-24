City of Albuquerque breaks ground on new Solid Waste buildings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is breaking ground on two new Solid Waste buildings. Phase one will be the vehicle maintenance facility. that includes 13 repair bays, welding bays, a tire bay, steam bay, and a drive-thru car wash. Phase two is the administration building.

“What is part of the program is making sure we are much more efficient in how we operate, how we move our municipal waste and get it to the landfill in a safe and efficient manner,” said Chief Operations Officer with the City of Albuquerque Lawrence Rael.

The facility is expected to be complete by 2022. That project cost is around $30 million.

