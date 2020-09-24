City of Albuquerque breaks ground on new Solid Waste buildings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is breaking ground on two new Solid Waste buildings. Phase one will be the vehicle maintenance facility. that includes 13 repair bays, welding bays, a tire bay, steam bay, and a drive-thru car wash. Phase two is the administration building.

“What is part of the program is making sure we are much more efficient in how we operate, how we move our municipal waste and get it to the landfill in a safe and efficient manner,” said Chief Operations Officer with the City of Albuquerque Lawrence Rael.

The facility is expected to be complete by 2022. That project cost is around $30 million.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss