City of Albuquerque bills President Trump’s campaign for $211,000

President Donald Trump speaks at the 9th annual Shale Insight Conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) — The City of Albuquerque has sent a bill to President Donald Trump’s campaign for the amount of $211,175.94.

The president’s campaign stop in Rio Rancho and stay overnight in Albuquerque on September 16, 2019, required assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and required city employees to vacate downtown facilities for certain hours on two workdays.

The city incurred the costs of $7,102 for barricades, $132,831 in paid time off for city employees that were required to vacate downtown facilities and $71,242 for APD services. The amount is due on November 16, 2019, 30 days after the invoice.