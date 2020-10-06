City of Albuquerque begins search for new police chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a month after former Albuquerque Police Department‘s Chief Mike Geier announced his retirement, the city is looking for his replacement. The city says the national search is expected to take several months and will include community input in the coming weeks. Leading the search is Herb Crosby, an Albuquerque resident who has taught classes at the University of New Mexico and has worked in both the private and public sectors.

“Fighting violent crime remains our top priority, and the goal of this search is finding a chief to lead that fight. The national conversation around policing has changed dramatically in just the last several months. On top of that, our police department and city are very unique. We’re going to take our time, hear from as many residents as possible about the experiences and qualities they think are important to this role, and find the right person for the job,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release.

The city says community input can also be submitted now at chiefsearchinput@cabq.gov or prospective applicants can reach Crosby at chiefsearch@cabq.gov.

