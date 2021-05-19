City of Albuquerque begins improvements on popular park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Improvements to a popular Albuquerque park are underway. Vista Del Norte on Osuna just west of I-25 will get a new turf field and irrigation system.

The upgrades are in addition to the current turf field where many youth practices and games are held. Other phases include more parking spaces, restrooms and a dog park. The project is being paid for through capital outlay funds.

Future improvements may include more parking spaces, restrooms near the west field, a dog park, a perimeter trail and more trees. Construction has started on the east side of the park but will not impact activities on the turn field and parking lot.