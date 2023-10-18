ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

All times will be delivered in care packages to seniors who are homebound or who would struggle getting items for themselves. Items must be new or unused and can be dropped off at any city senior or multigenerational center until November 3, 2023. Online donations can also be made by purchasing items from the department’s Amazon registry.

Items needed include: