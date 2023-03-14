ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is focusing on addressing problem properties around the city. Mayor Tim Keller said the city will be tearing down dilapidated buildings and nuisance properties, after the program was put on hold during the pandemic.

The city kicked off Tuesday morning by bringing down a home near Menaul and Eubank that had been vacant for more than 20 years. Keller says these properties attract crime to the neighborhoods they’re in. He said that specific building has been the stie of seven fire calls, 54 fire calls and has been boarded up ten times.

City councilors are working on a plan to speed up the nuisance abatement program. The city says there are five more emergency demolitions planned in the future and seven more properties that are under review.