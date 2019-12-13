City of Albuquerque asks public for input on Gateway Center

Last month, Albuquerque voters approved a $14 million general obligation bond to build a new homeless shelter called the Gateway Center. The next in the process is site selection and the City of Albuquerque wants the public’s input.

Director of the Dept. of Family and Community Services Carol Pierce to discuss more on the center and how you can have your voice heard.

“The Gateway Center is really a big open door to really connect homeless individuals to the services that they need,” said Carol. “We want to make sure that people experiencing homelessness get the services that they need and we’re a compassionate community. I think we do a good job of connecting people but this is our chance to do better.”

The city is now asking for community input on the planning of the Gateway Center for housing and services by offering an online survey that’s available in English and Spanish.

At this time Carol explains that around 1,400 have submitted their input online and are looking for additional input. A forum to discuss the center is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon however, the event is now at capacity and will only admit those who have registered for the event.

Visit the Family & Community Services at CABQ’s website to participate in the survey.