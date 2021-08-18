City of Albuquerque asks for public input on future of Poole Property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is asking the public what it would like to see done with the “Poole Property.” The 23-acre site near Coors and Namaste in Northwest Albuquerque was originally supposed to be used for a large real estate development.

However, neighbors fought the move and it was bought by the city for open space. The Open Space Division will hold several tours and public input sessions for ideas on how the property should be opened to the public. The first session is set for Sept. 4 and it will also serve as a volunteer clean-up of the property.

