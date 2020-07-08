City of Albuquerque asking for photos to celebrate anniversary of women’s suffrage

News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is asking for people around the state to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which granted women the right vote. The city is asking people to send in photos of themselves wearing white in honor of the suffragettes of the early 20th century with sashes or signs encouraging voting. People can send photos through the end of July. The city is hosting a week of virtual celebrations starting August 18.

Photo guidelines:

  • Submit hi-resolution photos in jpeg or png format
  • Photos must be no larger than 6MB and no smaller than 1500 pixels
  • Photos with visible logos or branded text, cartoon or video characters cannot be accepted
  • Submit no more than two photos

The city says the week-long celebration will conclude with a Zoom Party featuring special guests and women from all 33 New Mexico counties. For more information or to submit photos, click here.

