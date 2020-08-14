City of Albuquerque asking for feedback on Onate statue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is asking for public opinion on what to do with the Juan De Onate statue that was taken down in Old Town. They also want to know about other pieces of public art, street names, or park names people find offensive or insensitive.

The Juan De Onate statue no longer stands on the corner of Mountain and 19th Street. The city removed the statue in June after a protest turned violent. Now they’re asking what they should do with the statue. “We’ve been hosting community dialogue sessions. We’ve had over 100 people sign up for those,” said Alicia Manzano, a spokesperson for the City of Albuquerque.

The city also released a survey at the beginning of the month asking seven questions, starting with what should happen to the Onate statue. Manzano says removing the statue was a temporary solution.

“That doesn’t get to the root of the issue,” said Manzano. The city gives multiple options including keeping the statue out of view, moving it to a different location, and even putting it back in its original location.

The survey also asks if people have other concerns they want addressing, like renaming streets and parks or removing any public art installations or monuments. In July, the City received a petition to rename five Albuquerque parks, including Coronado, Alvarado, Juan De Onate, Columbus and Kit Carson.

“Hopefully if there is a need to do something around streets, or parks or anything like that, this process we’re undertaking for the sculpture itself will be replicated in the future,” said Manzano.

The results of the survey have not been released yet. It will remain online until August 30.

