ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque on Monday announced that grant funding will be put toward restoring and reimagining historic signs along Central Avenue, historic Route 66, in the city. A total of $432,000 will be distributed to interested businesses and property owners by the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

“It’s the longest stretch of the mother road in any city in America that’s still intact. And so We also believe this is about something bigger. This is about tourism, it’s about pride in our city, and it’s about understanding we actually offer something that no other city in America can,” said City of Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Signs will be evaluated by a team composed of members of city staff, public art, the Department of Arts and Culture, MRA employees, and community experts. Criteria for the grant awards will be based on historic significance, ability to improve the streetscape, positive impact on economic vitality, and the capability to complete by November 2025.

Applicants will be asked to submit an application, an image of their sign, a budget, and a work proposal. Each property owner must be able to execute their own work contracts and labor negotiations for the work on their signs. The money can be used for supplies, labor, design, art services, electricity, or other work or services that would improve the sign, according to the city.

Funding for the Revamp Route 66: Sign Improvement Grant Program comes in part from set-aside support from Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña as enacted by Resolution R-22-53.

“Central Avenue is Albuquerque’s most significant stretch of historic Route 66 and an important part of our city’s heritage,” explained Peña. “As we approach its centennial celebration in 2026, it is imperative that we continue to bolster energy, economic impact, activation, and tourism along this road of historical significance.”

Applications for the program are open through Oct. 7 and can be found at https://www.cabq.gov/mra/revamp-route-66-sign-improvement.