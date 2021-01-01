City of Albuquerque announces recipients of 2020 Creative Bravos Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Cultural Services Department will be announcing the next class of Creative Bravos Awards recipients during a series of videos that will premiere between January 11 through January 19 at 7 p.m. each day. The award recipient’s profiles can be viewed on One Albuquerque Media YouTube, Facebook, and Comcast channel 16.

According to the City of Albuquerque, the Creative Bravos Awards started over 30 years ago and has since recognized the creative work of more than 270 artists, programs, organizations, businesses, and events that create an impact on the lives of residents, neighborhoods, and communities. The City states that a virtual awards show schedule will soon be posted online.

The 2020 Creative Bravos Awards winners are:

ALMA: The Apprenticeships for Leaders in Mosaic Arts is a Creative Bravos Legacy Recipient. ALMA supports artists of all ages in creating artworks of exceptional quality and becoming artistic entrepreneurs. The City of Albuquerque explains that the artists of ALMA have developed an apprenticeship model and over the past 20 years have created handmade tile mosaic artworks in collaboration with community youth and adults.

Albuquerque Poet Laureate Organizing Committee: APLP celebrates poetry by recognizing a resident poet who makes connections, honors, and serves the diverse community, elevates the importance of the art form, and shares poetry with city residents.

Electric Playhouse: Electric Playhouse creates immersive and interactive experiences that include games that require no equipment in addition to food, dining, and special events. The active entertainment and digital environment offers an engaging space for all ages.

Generation Justice: Generation Justice was established in 2005 and is a multiracial, multicultural project that trains youth to access the power of the community through leadership development, civic engagement, early childhood development, and economic security. The project aims to inspire youth to become leaders committed to social transformation.

A.G. Joe Stephenson: The City of Albuquerque reports that Stephenson earned an BA in Industrial Design from Michigan State University and has worked as a muralist, graphic and scenic artist in Jamaica, New York, Los Angeles, and Berkeley. He then worked with La Compania de Teatro de Albuquerque, Working Classroom Inc. The Vortex, the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque Civic Light Opera Association, Albuquerque Little Theatre, Teatro Nuevo Mexico, Opera Southwest and was on the performing arts staff of the National Hispanic Cultural Center since moving to Albuquerque in 1987.

Jordan Caldwell: An Emerging Creative Bravos Recipient, Caldwell is an artist that creates works using a balance between realism and details with an emphasis on color and texture. He uses saturated colors, contrast, and liquid-type textures.

Otilio Ruiz (Oti Ruiz): Born in 1969, the City reports that Ruiz began singing at age five and after picking up his first instrument at 11, he later learned and studied guitar, viola, violin, and other stringed folk instruments. He started his career in education as a primary education teacher at Bernalillo Public Schools in 2004 and by 2009, transferred to Albuquerque Public Schools as an elementary teacher and has formed a children’s group, Voces De Coronado.

Zahra Marwan: According to the City, Marwan studied visual arts in France and currently lives in Albuquerque and works at her studio at Harwood Art Center. She has worked and collaborated with several institutions including The National Hispanic Cultural Center, The National Institute of Flamenco Arts, dPICTUS, Editions du Seuil and the Instit du Monde Arabe, Bloomsbury Publishing, Circus Luminous, Wise Full New Mexico, and Sharaf Studio along with Oloom Magazine.

Read Next: