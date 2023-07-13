ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City leaders say Albuquerque is ranked eleventh in accessibility and quality dog parks, but they want to do even better. The city has announced that they want to fill in the gaps around the city that are lacking dog parks.

Plans to build some smaller dog parks are in the works, and the city hopes to have all parks finished in the next 18 months. The announcement came at the Rio Grande Triangle Park, where $270,000 in improvements were recently made.

“In the case of our dog park initiative, I’m down for more barking and more tail wagging,” said Direct of Parks and Recreation Dave Simon. “We’re going to see it all over the city, and we’re excited for our dogs and their owners to make our city an even better place to live for humans and animals alike.”