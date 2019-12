ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city is providing underserved communities with job-ready skills.

Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Pat Davis, and Southeast Albuquerque Success Center are partnering together to introduce a new certificate program. Its focus is on students of low-income households, anyone with disabilities, and people with a history of incarceration.

The program provides hands-on job training for careers in IT, electronics, and computer technology.