City of Albuquerque announces ‘Metro 15’ operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is announcing a multi-agency effort to crack down on the city’s worst criminals.

On Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Police Department, and the district attorney introduced the Metro 15 operation which will target the 15 most violent criminals in Albuquerque. Mayor Keller says this program is about quality arrests not the number of arrests.

“It’s about going after someone at the right time, with the right set of information so that we can arrest them, keep them in jail, and bring justice to what they have done to our community,” said Mayor Keller.

Right now, the Bernalillo County District Attorney is working on the list of violent offenders to target. They say they are going after those who continuously commit violent offenses.

They have already added two to the list the other 13 should be out in a week. They did not release the names or backgrounds of those on the list.