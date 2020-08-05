City of Albuquerque announces installation of ‘Old Town Loo’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Municipal Development, Parks and Recreation Department, and District 2 City Councilor Isaac Benton have announced the “Old Town Loo” has been installed. Councilor Benton purchased the Portland Loo unit from the City of San Diego, California.

The installation is a one-stall public restroom that is made with heavy-gauge steel wall panels that have a graffiti-proof coating. The City of Albuquerque says the Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the unit which has been installed in the Old Town City parking lot at San Felipe Street and Central Avenue.

“I’m very pleased with the Portland Loo, which we were able to acquire for a very affordable cost using District 2 set-a-side funds, will now be in operation in Old Town. Thanks to DMD and to the Historic Old Town Property Owners Association for their advocacy,” said Councilor Benton.

The placement of the loo has also allowed the DMD Parking Division to remove an old parking booth that was no longer being used and to widen the entrance into the parking lot. This has improved access for wider vehicles such as RVs and provides them with additional parking options while visiting Old Town.

“Old Town is one of Albuquerque’s crown jewels, and we want visitors to have clean and accessible restrooms,” said Dave Simon, director of Parks and Recreation. “The Old Town Loo is a great addition to the existing facilities.” The purchase and installation of the unit totaled about $135,000 including $20,000 from Councilor Benton’s set-aside funds.

