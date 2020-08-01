City of Albuquerque announces first round of outdoor dining grant recipients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, the City of Albuquerque announced twenty-nine restaurants to be awarded outdoor dining grants.

Through the grant program, the Economic Development Department with other city departments to identify and provide financial support between $2,500 and $10,000 to restaurants and cafes with viable plans to lessen business interruption losses by expanding the outdoor dining options for their customers. A total of $200,000 is available.

For the first round of grants, the city was able to award grants to all 29 qualified applicants, determined by lottery, for a total of $100,500. The following restaurants or cafes will receive between $2,500 and $5,000.

Azuma Sushi and Teppan

Blaze Pizza

Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.

Boxing Bear Brewing Company

Duran’s Central Pharmacy

El Patron Restaurant

The Grove Cafe

High Point Grill

Hollow Spirits Distillery

Hundred Hands Coffee

Jinja Bar & Bistro

The Kosmos Restaurant

La Cumbre Brewing Co.

Little Anita’s Mexican Food

Mac’s La Sierra

Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen

M’tucci’s Italian

Nena’s Food

Oni

Owl Cafe

Perico’s Revel

San Mateo Beer Company

Sandia Crust Pizza Company

Slapfish

Slice Parlor

The Standard Diner

Texas Roadhouse

Twin Peaks

Weck’s

Restaurants and cafes can continue to submit applications to be entered into the next lottery round. More information on the grant funding process is available on the City of Albuquerque’s website.