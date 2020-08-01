City of Albuquerque announces first round of outdoor dining grant recipients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, the City of Albuquerque announced twenty-nine restaurants to be awarded outdoor dining grants.
Through the grant program, the Economic Development Department with other city departments to identify and provide financial support between $2,500 and $10,000 to restaurants and cafes with viable plans to lessen business interruption losses by expanding the outdoor dining options for their customers. A total of $200,000 is available.
For the first round of grants, the city was able to award grants to all 29 qualified applicants, determined by lottery, for a total of $100,500. The following restaurants or cafes will receive between $2,500 and $5,000.
- Azuma Sushi and Teppan
- Blaze Pizza
- Bow & Arrow Brewing Co.
- Boxing Bear Brewing Company
- Duran’s Central Pharmacy
- El Patron Restaurant
- The Grove Cafe
- High Point Grill
- Hollow Spirits Distillery
- Hundred Hands Coffee
- Jinja Bar & Bistro
- The Kosmos Restaurant
- La Cumbre Brewing Co.
- Little Anita’s Mexican Food
- Mac’s La Sierra
- Mata G Vegetarian Kitchen
- M’tucci’s Italian
- Nena’s Food
- Oni
- Owl Cafe
- Perico’s Revel
- San Mateo Beer Company
- Sandia Crust Pizza Company
- Slapfish
- Slice Parlor
- The Standard Diner
- Texas Roadhouse
- Twin Peaks
- Weck’s
Restaurants and cafes can continue to submit applications to be entered into the next lottery round. More information on the grant funding process is available on the City of Albuquerque’s website.