ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is moving forward with its investment in public art. Ninety artists were chosen from a group of more than 200.

Five local nonprofit artist organizations will work with the artists in groups of 18. The city will pay the artists $2.500 to live and work in the metro. They are to come up with a project and display it by June 2023. Each must be either a public performance, presentation, or exhibit. The list of winners can be viewed on the city’s website.