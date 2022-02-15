ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is moving forward with its investment in public art. Ninety artists were chosen from a group of more than 200.
Story continues below
- Business: Quarters BBQ closes after over 50 years in business
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 14 de Febrero 2022
- Trending: New autopsy report reveals grisly details of Brian Laundrie’s remains
- Entertainment: Here’s what the Super Bowl ad with the floating QR code was for
Five local nonprofit artist organizations will work with the artists in groups of 18. The city will pay the artists $2.500 to live and work in the metro. They are to come up with a project and display it by June 2023. Each must be either a public performance, presentation, or exhibit. The list of winners can be viewed on the city’s website.