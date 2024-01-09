ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be taking reservations online for 150 free neuter surgeries for dogs and cats.

The free neuter surgeries will be offered to residents of Albuquerque only. Dogs and cats must weigh between two pounds to 90 pounds, and pet owners may make reservations for no more than two dogs or cats to undergo the free service. Owners will also have to show proof of residency.

Appointments will become available online on Wednesday, Jan. 10. Albuquerque dog and cat parents who wish to sign up should visit AWD’s website www.cabq.gov/pets to make an appointment.

Neutering pets will help reduce the number of shelter pets, improve pet’s health, reduce unruly behavior and save on the cost of pet care, according to the Animal Welfare Department.