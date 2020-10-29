City of Albuquerque, Albertsons offering flu shots for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs announced Thursday they would be partnering with Albertson’s Market Pharmacy to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. The flu shots will be offered to seniors between 9:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis at Senior Affairs pick up meal locations. Those wanting to attend a clinic are encouraged to go to the city’s website for more information on how to prepare for the visit.

The dates of the clinics are:

Nov. 6: North Valley Senior Center, 3825 4th St. NW

Nov. 12: Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 501 Elizabeth SE

Nov. 13: Los Volcanes Senior Center, 6500 Los Volcanes NW

Nov. 19: Barelas Senior Center, 714 7th St. SW

The City of Albuquerque also offers a flu shot clinic map on their site as well.