City of Albuquerque, Albertsons offering flu shots for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs announced Thursday they would be partnering with Albertson’s Market Pharmacy to offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. The flu shots will be offered to seniors between 9:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis at Senior Affairs pick up meal locations. Those wanting to attend a clinic are encouraged to go to the city’s website for more information on how to prepare for the visit.
The dates of the clinics are:
- Nov. 6: North Valley Senior Center, 3825 4th St. NW
- Nov. 12: Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 501 Elizabeth SE
- Nov. 13: Los Volcanes Senior Center, 6500 Los Volcanes NW
- Nov. 19: Barelas Senior Center, 714 7th St. SW
The City of Albuquerque also offers a flu shot clinic map on their site as well.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day